Richard W. DeRosa
Wall - Richard W. DeRosa, 78 of Wall passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with his loving family by his side. Richard was born and raised in Neptune and was a graduate of Neptune High School. Richard and his family moved to Wall 42 years ago. He joined Local 9 Pipefitters Union, Englishtown in 1959 before serving in the military from 1965 to 1967. After his military service, he rejoined Local 9 Pipefitters before retiring in 1997. Richard took off a year before returning to work for Monmouth County as the bridge tender for the Ocean Avenue, Shark River Bridge in Belmar where he worked for 13 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed cooking, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching sports and was a big fan of the Yankees and Giants.
Richard is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Judy DeRosa of Wall; his loving daughter, Julie Gelok of Wall and ( Ken Gelok); loving son Richard A. DeRosa and wife Julia Jones who reside in New Zealand. Richard is also survived by four cherished grandchildren Ava, Samantha, Ash, and Maya. His beloved brother, Frank DeRosa and his wife Darlene of Florida.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 2 pm - 4 pm with a service to begin at 3:30 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019