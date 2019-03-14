Services
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
(732) 240-3800
Richard Egan
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:30 PM
Quinn Hopping Funeral Home
26 MULE ROAD
Toms River, NY 08755
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
456 State Highway 35
Red Bank, NJ
Richard W. Egan

Coopersburg, PA - Richard W. Egan 75 from Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, entered into eternal life on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Rich worked for the Public Parks System for the State of New Jersey for many years.

He was predeceased by his wife, Sharon M. (Sandle) Egan, his father William, his mother Ellen, his stepmother Pauline and his brother William Ronald.

Surviving is his brother Patrick, sister-in-law Helga, Aunt Frances Gadomski, Aunt Nanette Casano and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He will be greatly missed by many friends who cared for him very much.

Relatives and friends may visit on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-6 PM with a service to be held at 5:30 PM at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, 26 Mule Road, Toms River, NJ 08755.

Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, 456 State Highway 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. At 11:00 AM
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 14, 2019
