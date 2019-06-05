Services
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
North Fort Myers - Richard W. Helmlinger Sr., 90, of North Fort Myers, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, at Hope Hospice. Born in East Orange, NJ, he lived in Lake Parsippany, NJ; Ortley Beach, NJ; and Mascotte, FL, before moving to North Fort Myers, FL in 2014. He served in the US Army as a Sergeant during the Korean War. He was a 7X Past Governor of Seaside Moose Lodge 399, 4X Past District President and holds a Pilgrim Degree. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Claire, in 2002. Surviving are his children, Lori, Richard Jr., Theodore (Nanci), Nancy, Cindy (Robert) and Debra; twelve grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and his beloved dog Bella. Visiting hours at Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals in Whiting are 6-9 p.m. Friday, June 7th. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy. E., Cape Coral, FL 33909
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 5, 2019
