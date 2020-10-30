Richard W. Joline, Sr.
Long Branch - Richard W. Joline, Sr., age 80, died at his companion's home in Oceanport on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in Long Branch he was a life resident. Richard was a NYC Firefighter for 31 years retiring in 2000.
Surviving are his daughter Lorri Kropp and her husband William; his son, Richard W. Joline, Jr. and his wife Liz; his brother Wally Tunison and his wife Linda; 6 loving grandchildren and his companion Karen Long.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1 from 1 - 4 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; 9:30 am at the funeral home with the Service to begin at 10 am. Entombment will at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donation may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com
