Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:30 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Richard W. O'Hare Obituary
Richard W. O'Hare

Red Bank - Richard W. O'Hare, age 68 of Red Bank, NJ died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center, Red Bank. He was born in Brooklyn, New York and raised in the Bronx and he lived in Oak Ridge, NJ before moving to Red bank 10 years ago. He proudly served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. He was an electrician for the New York New Jersey Port Authority for many years.

He was predeceased by his sister Virginia Ballard.

He is survived by his three children Erin Tortorella of Toms River, NJ, Meghan O'Hare of Toms River and Richard O'Hare Jr of Toms River; his significant other, Lourdes; his brother James O'Hare of Margate, FL and his sister Donna Lee O'Hare of Whiting, NJ. He also leaves a grandson Tyler Tortorella; and his nieces and nephews.

Memorial Visitation will be Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3-6pm at the Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services 1329 Route 37West, Toms River, NJ 08755. Funeral Service at 5:30pm Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 11, 2019
