Dr. Richard Warner, PhD.
Port Monmouth - Dr. Richard Warner, 75, died at home on December 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He served in the United States Army from 1968-1972, stationed in Turkey and Ethiopia, and received an honorable discharge as a Specialist 5th class. He was deeply proud of his service, and felt a lifelong kinship with others who had served. Dr Warner received his PhD in linguistics in 1979 with a dissertation of distinction, and went on to teach at Colorado State University, later becoming a Fulbright scholar in Poland. He went on to pioneer work in object oriented analysis and design, ending his professional time as a data architect in New Jersey. He had a particular passion for music, and sang with the Shrewsbury Chorale for over 25 years, including a memorable performance at Carnegie Hall.
His is survived by his loving daughter, Elisabeth Warner, granddaughter Emma Nell Warner-Mesnard, his long term partner, and her children, all of whom he loved very much.
Services are private and condolences may be sent by visiting www.scottkedzfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019