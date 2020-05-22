RICHARD WAYNE HOGAN 75, of NEPTUNE passed away Monday evening, May 18th at Bayshore Hospital, Holmdel of complications from COVID-19. "Dick" was a lifelong resident of Neptune Township, a highly respected Ocean Grove Main Avenue attorney and leader of numerous community and charity organizations.
Born at Fitkin Memorial Hospital in Neptune during the Second World War on October 20, 1944, he was the son of William C. Hogan, Sr. and Myrtle Louise Gatewood Hogan. Dick grew up working in his parents' restaurants and Ocean Grove South End concessions and graduated from Neptune Sr. High School with the class of 1963. Dick was a 1967 graduate of Wagner College in Staten Island, New York, where he met the love of his life and wife of 52 years, the former Erika Blome of Neptune High School class of 1964. Dick graduated with a JD from Stetson University Law School in 1970 before launching his long legal career in Asbury Park, later moving to the Ocean Grove Main Avenue location in 1981.
Dick had served as the President of the Shore Area YMCA in the 1980's, was a member of the Lions Club, a member of the vestry at Trinity Episcopal Church, Asbury Park, a former board member of Jersey Shore Medical Center, Monmouth County Blood Bank President, served as President of the Monmouth Park Charity Fund, and also provided aide and pro-bono legal assistance to those in need throughout the Shore community and beyond.
Dick's parents as well as his older brother William C Hogan, Jr. predeceased him. Surviving are his wife Erika; his sister, Patricia Hogan-Fisher; his three sons: Richard Ashley Hogan and his wife Yumeng of Belmont, California; Jeffrey Brett Hogan and his wife Nicole of North Richland Hills, Texas and Kelly Wade Hogan and his fiancée Christine Sousa and her daughter Angela Sousa of Neptune. Dick had five grandchildren, Mia Louise, Hana Mei and Kayla Ashley Hogan of Belmont, California and Tyler Jeffrey and Austin Nicholas Hogan of North Richland Hills, Texas. Dick also leaves behind many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
Due to COVID-19, no public in-person service will be held and a private Zoom memorial is to be scheduled with family and friends. Internment will be at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. In lieu of any flowers, please consider a donation to the Richard W Hogan Ocean Grove Memorial Bench Fund at gf.me/u/x3ccvv or the Asbury Park Dinner Table COVID-19 food security fund at www.monmouthresourcenet.org/search/asbury-park-dinner-table. Services are under the direction of Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home in Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 22 to May 24, 2020.