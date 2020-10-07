Richard White
Little Silver - Richard White, 77 of Little Silver formerly of Oakhurst passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. He was born in Red Bank to the late Arthur and Grace White. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He graduated from Red Bank High School and Brookdale Community College with an Associate's degree. He then went on to have a successful thirty-year career as a Field Supervisor with Verizon. Richard was a car enthusiast, enjoyed fixing things, building models, and most of all spending time with family and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother, Arthur "Buggie" White. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Prudence; his son Michael and wife Kelly; and his most beloved grandson, "T.J." Richard is also survived by four nieces and a nephew, Kim, Heidi, Doug, Andrea and Claudia.
There will be a visitation held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the S.P.C.A, Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ
