1/1
Richard White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard White

Little Silver - Richard White, 77 of Little Silver formerly of Oakhurst passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. He was born in Red Bank to the late Arthur and Grace White. Richard proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. He graduated from Red Bank High School and Brookdale Community College with an Associate's degree. He then went on to have a successful thirty-year career as a Field Supervisor with Verizon. Richard was a car enthusiast, enjoyed fixing things, building models, and most of all spending time with family and friends.

He is predeceased by his brother, Arthur "Buggie" White. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Prudence; his son Michael and wife Kelly; and his most beloved grandson, "T.J." Richard is also survived by four nieces and a nephew, Kim, Heidi, Doug, Andrea and Claudia.

There will be a visitation held on Friday October 9, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the S.P.C.A, Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ

Please visit Richard's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John E Day Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved