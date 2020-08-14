1/1
Dr. Richard William Tompkins
1947 - 2020
Whiting - Dr. Richard William Tompkins, age 73, passed away on August 6, 2020. Rich was born in East Orange, NJ, in 1947, and graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in 1965. Rich received a bachelor's degree in Biology from Farleigh Dickinson University in 1969 and later went on to receive a doctoral degree in Dentistry from Farleigh Dickinson University in 1975.

Rich was a combat Vietnam War veteran, serving honorably as a dog handler on the front lines, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Military Medal. Rich served the Toms River community with excellent dental care for over 40 years and was passionate about his Faith, off-road motorcycle racing, tennis, mountain biking, and cycling. He loved his family, his dogs and spending time with his grandchildren.

Rich is predeceased by his parents, Agnes and George Tompkins, survived by his two sons: Kris Tompkins and his wife Kallie of Toms River, and Sean Tompkins and his wife Diana of Fairfield, CT; three brothers: Greg, Jeff, and Doug; grandchildren: Colette, Eden, Sadie, Hannah, and Benjamin.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday, August 18th, from 4-8:00 PM at Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ, and a committal service will be held Wednesday, August 19th at 11: 00 a.m. the Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Rd, Wrightstown, NJ.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
AUG
19
Committal
11:00 AM
Brig. General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home
703 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
7323495700
Memories & Condolences
