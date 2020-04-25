|
|
Richard Wolf Malus passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Valley Hospital in Ridgewood. He was 77.
Richard was born in Manhattan and grew up in the Bronx. He lived in Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Connecticut before settling in New Jersey in 1989.
Richard graduated from St. Michael's Academy and Manahattan College, both in the Bronx. He was a proud member of the Phi Rho Pi Fraternity.
Richard was a Corporate Executive for AIG in Manhattan for many years before retiring.
He truly enjoyed playing Bridge and was one of the most prominent Bridge players on the East Coast.
Richard was pre-deceased by his twin brother, Ray.
Survivors include his daughter: Jannine Zerres and her husband, Joseph; his grandson, Francis August Valanzola; his dear cousin, David VonMaluski and his good friend, Dorothy Rastelli.
The family hopes they can have a celebration of his life with all their family and friends in the future. Please continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to ADAPT Community Network. 80 Maiden Lane, (8th Floor) New York, NY 10038. Arrangements are under the direction of the Par-Troy Funeral Home. Parsippany. (973)887-3235 or www.partroyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020