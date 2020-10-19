1/1
Richard Wombough
Richard Wombough

Lake Lure, NC - Richard (Rick) Wombough, passed peacefully away on Friday, October 16th at his home in Lake Lure, NC. He was born in Neptune, NJ, the son of Thomas C. Wombough, Jr. and Margaret J. Florentino Wombough. Richard worked as a roadsman for the Eatontown Department of Public Works, retiring after years of public works service.

Predeceased by his parents, Rick is survived by his wife Sharon, nee Binaco, his brother Thomas C Wombough III and Thomas's wife, Doris, of Farmville VA; his brother, Joseph Wombough of Locust Grove GA, his brother, Donnie Wombough of Browns Mills NJ, and by extended family and many friends.

In his younger years, Rick was a singer and drummer for several local bands, and a pit crew worker for both his brother Tommy and for Kenneth (Kenny) Phillips. Rick loved music, animals, motorcycles, fast cars, Budweiser and good times. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Services are private.

The family asks that you donate to a charity of your choice in honor of Rick.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
