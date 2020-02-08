|
|
Rick Gronquist
Middletown - Arthur R Gronquist, more fondly known as Rick, 78, of Middletown, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Fri, Feb 7, 2020 at his home. Rick was born on Jan 4th, 1942 in Bayonne, and grew up in Westfield. After relocating to Bergenfield for some time, Rick finally settled in Middletown in '94. Rick was a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City and worked as a chef in the Rainbow Room. He had a passion for food and loved to eat, but not to share! Rick also enjoyed gardening. He was also a well respected member of the U.S. Army, and a proud Vietnam Veteran.
Rick was predeceased by his parents, Carl and Majorie Gronquist. He is survived by his beloved and devoted wife of 43 years, Camille (Muratore) Gronquist, his loving brother Carl Robert Gronquist "Bob", and his wife Ann Marie of Pennsylvania, his sister-in-laws Frances Ferrier and her husband Ray, and Esther Klein and her husband Steve, and his brother-in-law Carl Muratore and his wife Georgette. He is also survived by his 14 nieces and nephews, 8 grand nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Rick will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Mon, February 10 from 2 to 4PM and 7 to 9PM and Tues Feb 11th from 9:30AM to 10:15AM at Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 North, Hazlet, NJ. A prayer service will be held at the funeral home during visitation hours. Interment will take place on Tues at approx. 11AM at Fair View Cemetery, Red Bank, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in loving memory of Rick to the . For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit, www.shorepointfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020