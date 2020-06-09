Rick Hanson
Jackson -
Rick Hanson, 65 of Jackson passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. He worked most of his life in printing which he took great pride in, excelling his way to Print Shop Manager of the Asbury Park Press. He was also a businessman with an entrepreneurial spirit. He loved vacationing with his family, cruises, and long car rides. Rick enjoyed fishing with his sons and just relaxing in the pool. Being "Grampy" always puts a smile on his face. He was predeceased by his mother Doris. He will be greatly missed by his wife Lisa, his father Kurt and wife June, his two sons Justin and Darren and their wives Patti and Victoria, as well as his four grandkids Melanie, Corbin, Patrick, Nicholas, and many more family members including his dog Fawn. A viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 12 pm-1 pm, with a funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm, at Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. Entombment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
Jackson -
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.