|
|
Ricky J. McCann, Sr.
Forked River - Ricky J. McCann, Sr., age 57 of Forked River, New Jersey passed away unexpectedly and far too soon at his home, on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1962 in Jersey City, and was a life-long resident of New Jersey, residing the last 24 years in Forked River with his wife, Michelle.
Ricky graduated from Passaic County Tech in 1980 before becoming a self-employed over-the-road truck driver. He came off of the road and worked at Earle Asphalt for several years before returning to the road as an owner-operator. Eventually, because he was a family man first, he left the road for good in 2002, joining Charles J. Hesse, Inc. of Forked River and becoming a Teamster of Local #469 in the process. During his 18 years at Charles J. Hesse, Inc. he took great pride in his work and loved his work family.
Ricky was an active member of Lacey United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee. He was devoted to God, loving his Lord and Savior dearly. An avid outdoors man, he loved to hunt, fish, garden, and breed and raise tropical fish. He was also a craftsman who could fix, build and create everything he set his mind too. Most of his projects were focused around his home, where he could often be found entertaining neighbors with his wit and story-telling charm, the sounds of blue grass music always playing in the background.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Geraldine McCann, his sister Kathleen Lewis, his father-in-law Howard Shrum and his mother-in-law Marjorie Shrum.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Shrum-McCann, with whom he shared 24 wonderful years, the last 7 as husband and wife. He is also survived by his children, son Ricky McCann, Jr., daughter Amy McCann, stepson Christian Lampe and his fiancé Heather Baginski, and grandson Treat McCann, who was like a son, his brothers George McCann, Jr. and his wife Leah, and Gary McCann and his wife Donna, his sisters Debi Ward, and Dori Messer and her husband Ron, his grandchildren Meadow, Autumn, Bella and Dolly along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and dear friends, and his faithful dog Forrest.
A Viewing will be offered from 3:00-7:00 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Lacey United Methodist Church, 203 Lacey Rd., Forked River, NJ 08731. A Funeral Service will be held at the church at 7:00 pm, presided over by Pastor Linda Applegate. Cremation will be private. A Repass will follow at the Lanoka Harbor Vol. Fire Department Hall, 2 Warren Ave, Lanoka Harbor, NJ 08734.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been established for Ric's grandson Treat, his pride and joy, who he was raising as his son. Checks may be made payable to Michelle Shrum-McCann and sent in care of Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Route 9, Forked River, New Jersey 08731.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019