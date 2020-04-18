|
Ridgley W. Reynolds
Whiting - Ridgley W. Reynolds "Butch", 74 of Whiting passed away peacefully Saturday morning April 18, 2020 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. His passing was not related to COVID-19. He was greatly loved by many, was an avid motorcycle and camping fan. He worked many years as a mobile equipment operator for New Jersey Steel and Waste Management, Tinton Falls where he retired from last year. He was also a commercial fisherman. He and Evelyn relocated to Whiting last year after living 22 years in Neptune City.
He is survived by his wife Evelyn, daughter Jennifer Havens (Brian) and their children Austin, Olivia and Brooke and his son Ridgley (Erin) and their children Ava and Billy.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. Services will be private and he will be entombed at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls. In lieu of flowers please donate to a or perform an act of kindness in his memory. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020