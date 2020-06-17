Rita A. Bellavance
Highlands - Rita A. Bellavance, 75 of Highlands, NJ entered into eternal life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ. She was born in Manhattan, NY, living in Queens, NY until marrying and moving to Highlands, where she remained a lifelong resident.

Rita was primarily a homemaker, raising four children and devoting her time to them and their school and sports activities. Once they were grown, she began her career as a bank teller at United Jersey Mid-State Bank in Highlands, NJ, where she worked for over 10 years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Highlands.

Rita was predeceased by her parents, Raymond and Catherine Kinahan (Kelly) as well as her beloved husband, Joseph E. Bellavance. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Bellavance and his wife, Marguerite, of Beachwood, NJ and John Bellavance and his wife, Patricia, of Atlantic Highlands, NJ; two daughters; Jeannie Fulleylove of West Virginia and Kathleen Maxwell and her husband, Donald, of Darlington, MD; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Rita is also survived by two brothers, Raymond Kinahan and John Kinahan and his wife, Virginia.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church, Highlands, on Friday, at 1 PM for immediate family. Interment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joe & Rita's name to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Posten-McGinley Funeral Home, 59 E Lincoln Avenue, Atlantic Highlands.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Posten-McGinley Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
