Rita A. (nee Burke) Campbell
Wall Township - Rita A. (nee Burke) Campbell, 78 of Wall Township passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. Rita was born on April 2, 1941, to her parents Edward T. Burke and Mary (nee Landers) Burke. Rita was raised in Kearny, NJ and was a graduate of Our Lady Queen of Peace in North Arlington, NJ. She received her bachelor's degree in teaching from Jersey City State College in 1962. Rita was a teacher for over 32 years working for the Board of Education for Bloomfield and Dunellen. Rita's dedication, passion, and expertise were recognized by her peers, students and community. She was the first recipient to be awarded the Governor's Teacher Recognition Award for outstanding teaching from Dunellen, NJ., and was a mentor to many novice teachers during her teaching career. Rita was an active member of Lady of Fatima Church in Piscataway and St Denis Church in Manasquan and taught CCD for the Manasquan parish. She was an avid sports fan, an epicurean, a devoted daughter and wife, a dedicated teacher, a beloved relative and a friend. She will be greatly missed.
Rita was predeceased by her husband of 54 years Ronald Campbell in 2018, her parents Edward and Mary Burke, and a brother Edward Burke, Jr. Rita is survived by her godchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and many, dear friends and grateful students.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 9:30 am at St. Denis Church in Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Community of Franciscan Friars of the Renewal Community Almoner 421 E. 155th Street Bronx, NY 10455. Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, Manasquan. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020