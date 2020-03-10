|
Rita C. Baxter
Pt. Pleasant - Rita C. Baxter, 93, of Pt. Pleasant peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born in Bayonne, NJ and moved to Pt. Pleasant in 1987.
Rita was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Her greatest attribute was her kindness towards others. She would try to see the good in every situation. Her favorite holiday was St. Patrick's Day and loved to cook corned beef and cabbage for her family. She enjoyed the simple things in life, including going to the diner, eating her sweets, watching TV crime shows, walking the boardwalk and mall, watching the Mets, saying her rosaries, and most of all visiting with her family and friends. She attended every family event that she could and would say "I love you," before hanging up the phone. Rita had a beautiful soul that brought a little sunshine into the lives of everyone she met.
She worked as a Telephone Operator for Bell Atlantic for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Martha's R.C. Church and a member of the Bay Head Shores Club in Point Pleasant. Her religion was very important to her, and she lived her life by treating others as she would like to be treated herself.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband Alfred Baxter in 1996. His memory lived on in the wonderful stories she would tell of their beautiful life together.
Surviving are three sons, Alfred Baxter, who loved and cared for her until the very end, and his wife Anne Marie of Brick, James Baxter and his wife Betsy of Forked River, and Thomas Baxter and his wife Theresa of Point Pleasant; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Rita has passed onto her family her special recipe for goulash. She is loved and will be missed dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick, NJ. A funeral mass will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Dominic's R.C. Church, Brick, NJ. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Newark, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020