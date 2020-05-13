Rita Cahill



Toms River - Rita Cahill, 78, of Toms River, passed on May 12, 2020 at her home after a challenging and courageous 10 year battle with cancer. Rita was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey and is survived by her two sons Patrick and Jeffrey, brother Joseph, grandchildren Deirdre, Naomi, Carissa, daughter-in-law Carla, and life partner Tony Zengaro the love of her life. In addition to her mother Anne, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Garry.



Rita retired in 2010 after 40 years as a teacher mostly in the Manchester School System having educated and touching the lives of over a thousand grade school students. She graduated from West Paterson College and achieved a Master's Degree in Education.



Rita was often recognized and approached in local establishments by former students who declared their appreciation for her kindness and devotion to teaching.



Rita participated in various humanitarian activities throughout her life. In recent years she was active in her parish St. Joseph's Catholic Church food and clothing drives.



Rita especially loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and the simple things in life as an ice cream and walk on the beach or local boardwalk, movie, regional theater, and Sunday mass.



Arrangements will be private. There will be a memorial service at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Foundation in New York City and/or NYU Langone Medical in New York City.









