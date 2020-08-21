1/
Rita E. Dube
Rita E. Dube

Manahawkin - Rita E. Dube, 90, of Manahawkin, NJ, loving wife and mother passed away August 15, 2020. She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 26, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 26,11am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach, NJ. Interment will follow at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ. Due to COVID-19, the funeral home is operating at 25% occupancy capacity as per NJ executive order. Please note that social distancing and facemasks are required at all times for attendance. For full obituary please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
AUG
26
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home & Cremation Service, LLC
573 Mill Creek Rd
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
(609) 597-4411
