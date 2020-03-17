Services
Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home
585 Belgrove Drive
Kearny, NJ 07032
(201) 991-3344
Rita E. McDonnell


1932 - 2020
Rita E. McDonnell Obituary
Rita E. McDonnell

Neptune - Rita E. McDonnell, 87, (nee Nowicki) passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune, NJ.

Mrs. McDonnell was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. She moved in Kearny in 1974 and retired to Whiting, NJ in 1999. She moved to Bordentown, NJ in 2019.

Rita worked as Secretary to the County Clerk in the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City before moving to the same position in the Superior Court. She retired in 1999 after 26 years.

She is survived by her loving children, Tommie McDonnell, (the late Linda), Edward T. McDonnell, Jr. (Carol), Colleen McDonnell (Frank Wieczorek), Robert McDonnell (Denise), Ann Marie O'Leary (Chris), Rita Moumine (fiancé John Ballner) and Kevin McDonnell (Alisa); one brother, John Nowicki and fourteen grandchildren and five great-grand children with one on the way.

Mrs. McDonnell was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Edward T. McDonnell, one son, Kenneth McDonnell and siblings, Dottie Rand and Paul, Edward and William Nowicki and her parents, John and Anna (nee Looney) Nowicki.

Contributions to Family Promise of Hudson County at familypromisehudson.org in Rita's memory would be greatly appreciated.

Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

DUE TO THE RESTRICTIONS RECENTLY PLACED ON PUBLIC SPACES BY THE STATE OF NEW JERSEY IN THE ONGOING EFFORTS TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19), Mrs. McDONNELL's ARRANGEMENTS WILL BE PRIVATE.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
