John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's R.C. Church
311 Carr Avenue
Keansburg, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Queens, NJ
Middletown - Rita Gunther (née Walker), 81, of Middletown, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 peacefully in her sleep at Bayside Manor. Born in New York City, NY, she resided in the Bronx and Brooklyn before moving to Middletown.

Mrs. Gunther enjoyed gardening and reading. She was a communicant of St. Ann's R.C. Church in Keansburg. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and will be deeply missed by those that knew and loved her.

She was predeceased by her husband George Gunther in 1984 and her daughter Kim Kehoe; as well as by her brothers James, Maurice and Robert Walker, and sisters Marion Hogan, Frances Egan and Catherine Mulhern, and Virginia O'Brien. Surviving are her daughters and their spouses: Colleen Gunther-Price (Jack), Mary Ann Richardelli (Tom), Ruth Ann Shaw (Eric), Georgeann Gunther, Regina Semkewyc (Rob); 6 grandchildren: Victoria, David Conor, Courtney, John, Matthew, and Fiona; her sister Patricia Wood and brother Kevin Walker; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home 115 Tindall Road in Middletown. A funeral Liturgy will be offered Friday, January 3 at 10 am at St. Ann's R.C. Church 311 Carr Avenue in Keansburg. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
