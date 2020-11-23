1/1
Rita J. Kassa
Rita J. Kassa

Toms River - Rita J. (Somers) Kassa, 75, of Toms River, NJ, passed away November 20, 2020 of lung cancer at her home with family members by her side.

She was born in Jersey City to the late Harold and Mildred (Hornung) Somers on Father's Day, June 16, 1945. She graduated from St. Michael High School in Union City, NJ.

She had a loving 52-year marriage to Theodore (Ted) F. Kassa, Jr. They lived in Wall, NJ, for 46 years before retiring to Toms River. Rita is survived by her beloved husband Ted, her daughter Kelley Lynn Kassa, of Watertown, Mass.; her son Kevin Kassa and his wife Tonya Kassa, of Gorham, Maine; her son Daniel Kassa and his wife Stacey Kassa, and her cherished grandsons Brodey and Nolan Kassa, of Freehold, NJ.

Visitation will be held at Kedz Funeral Home, 1123 Hooper Ave., Toms River on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 starting at 9:30 am at St. Catherine's of Siena Church, 31 Asbury Rd, Farmingdale, NJ 07727.

Interment will be immediately follow at St. Anne Cemetery, 1610 Allenwood Road, Wall, NJ 07719.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
