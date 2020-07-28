Rita J. Magarelli
Brick - Rita J. Magarelli, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Willow Springs Nursing Home in Brick. Rita was a passionate real estate agent at numerous agencies including, Sitar Real Estate, Weichert and Schwier Realty. She was a member of the National Association of Realtors and enjoyed teaching the real estate salesman and broker courses to aspiring agents.
Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, she lived in Parsippany before moving to Spring Lake and eventually Brick 9 years ago.
Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leo Magarelli in 1971; son, Anthony Magarelli in 2017; brothers, Francis and Raymond Basciano; and sisters, Sr. Marie Basciano and Edith McLaughlin. Surviving are her son, Thomas Magarelli and his wife, Christine of Brick; and 2 grandchildren, Thomas and Caroline. Rita was easily recognizable by her constant smile, and admiring personality. She was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Viewing will be on Thursday from 11am-1pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A prayer service will be conducted 1pm in the funeral home followed by burial at Greenwood Cemetery, Brielle. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a charity of choice
