Sea Girt - Rita Jean (nee Cuddy) Terracciano, 79 of Sea Girt passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Rita was born and raised in Bayonne and had lived there until moving to Sea Girt 30 years ago. She was a graduate of Holy Family Academy, Bayonne. While residing in Sea Girt, she was a Communicant of St. Mark's Church and was a volunteer in the Sea Girt Library.
She was predeceased by her parents Raymond and Rita (nee Clare) Cuddy and her sister Lila Roma.
Surviving is her beloved husband of 57 years Tony Terracciano, her devoted children, Laura DeSanti and husband David of New York, NY, Karen DelVento and husband Ben of Far Hills, NJ and Kenneth Terracciano and wife Colleen of Morris Township, NJ, her brother Raymond Cuddy and wife Cathy of Red Bank and her 5 cherished grandchildren Emily and Hank DeSanti, and Tony, Eric, and Lizzie Terracciano.
Private visitation and funeral services are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Twp. Entombment in St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall Twp.
To offer condolences to the family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com
