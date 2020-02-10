|
Rita Keane
Forked River - Rita Ann Keane, age 80, died Sunday, Feb. 9 at her son's home.
Born in Bayonne, she lived in Barnegat prior to moving to Forked River 25 years ago. She was employed with Fashion Bug, Manahawkin for many years.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Keane and her parents, John and Josephine Hlad.
Rita is survived by her children, Thomas Keane, Kevin Keane and his wife, Michelle, John Keane and his wife, Christine, Brian Keane and Colleen Keane. She is also survived by her sister and brother in law, Diane and Phil Denino and 6 grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-7pm with a funeral service at 6:30pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020