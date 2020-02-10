Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Keane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Keane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Keane Obituary
Rita Keane

Forked River - Rita Ann Keane, age 80, died Sunday, Feb. 9 at her son's home.

Born in Bayonne, she lived in Barnegat prior to moving to Forked River 25 years ago. She was employed with Fashion Bug, Manahawkin for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Keane and her parents, John and Josephine Hlad.

Rita is survived by her children, Thomas Keane, Kevin Keane and his wife, Michelle, John Keane and his wife, Christine, Brian Keane and Colleen Keane. She is also survived by her sister and brother in law, Diane and Phil Denino and 6 grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 4-7pm with a funeral service at 6:30pm at Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -