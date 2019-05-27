Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 449-6900
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
2028 Highway 35 at New Bedford Road
Wall, NJ 07719
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church
Avon, NJ
Rita M. Coleman

Manasquan - Rita M. Coleman of Manasquan, NJ died Friday, May 24, 2019. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, William Coleman. Surviving are her children; William Jr. and Carol Coleman, Nora Coleman and Steven Signorin, Stephen and Maria Coleman, 2 grandchildren; Jack and Christopher Coleman.

Visiting will be Tuesday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church, Avon. For more information or to send condolences please www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019
