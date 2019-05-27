|
|
Rita M. Coleman
Manasquan - Rita M. Coleman of Manasquan, NJ died Friday, May 24, 2019. Rita was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, William Coleman. Surviving are her children; William Jr. and Carol Coleman, Nora Coleman and Steven Signorin, Stephen and Maria Coleman, 2 grandchildren; Jack and Christopher Coleman.
Visiting will be Tuesday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35, Wall. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, St. Elizabeth Church, Avon. For more information or to send condolences please www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019