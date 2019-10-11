Resources
Rita M. Dispoto

Rita M. Dispoto Obituary
Rita M. Dispoto

Verona - Rita Dispoto, 91, passed away on October 8, 2019.

She was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ and was married to her loving husband, Salvatore, for 64 years. They lived in Nutley for 36 years before retiring to Brick in 1988. Rita has lived in Verona for the past 3 years with her youngest daughter.

Rita worked as a Supervising Elections Clerk at the Essex County Hall of Records for 16 years. She is notably known for her holiday dinners, especially her pasta sauce and Christmas cookies. She leaves behind many wonderful memories.

Rita is survived by her loving children, Donna Felten (spouse, Craig), Kenneth Dispoto (spouse, Carol) and Gail Moxley and six amazing grandchildren whom she adored.

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at Prout Funeral Home (proutfuneralhome.com) 370 Bloomfield Avenue, Verona, NJ on Saturday, October 19th from 2 to 4 pm.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to , Purple Heart Foundation or a military support group of your choice.

Condolences may be left at www.proutfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
