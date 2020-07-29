Rita M. Knauf
Middletown - Rita M. Knauf, 95, of Middletown and previously of Newark, NJ, passed away on July 29th, 2020.
She was born in Newark, New Jersey to the late John and Marguerite (Garant) Knauf. She received her bachelor's degree from The College of Saint Elizabeth. Rita was passionate about her career in medicine and worked over 50 years at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Rita was inquisitive by nature and was a lifelong learner. She is predeceased by her beloved sister Mary L. Reilly. Surviving her is her loving sister, Gloria Price and her five nieces and seven nephews. Also surviving her are her many great and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the John E. Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Avenue, Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Friday, July 31st, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James RC Church on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at 10AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven in East Hanover, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent in Rita's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Attn: Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Please visit Rita's memorial website available at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com