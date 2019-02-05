|
Rita M O'Loughlin
Manchester - Rita Marie O'Loughlin, 92, of Manchester, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the Pines at Whiting. Born in Newark, she resided in Nutley for 33 years before moving to Leisure Knoll, Manchester in 1992. She retired in 1989 after 39 years as an English Teacher for the Nutley Board of Education. A 1949 graduate of Chestnut Hill College, Rita earned her Masters from Seton Hall University. She is predeceased by her parents, Harriet and Peter O'Loughlin and cousin, James McClemens. Surviving are her cousin, Christie O'Loughlin of Olympia, WA and her dear friend, Evelyn Hagan of Manchester. Visitation is Thursday, 2-4 PM, with a 3:30 PM service at Oliverie Funeral Home, 2925 Ridgeway Rd., Manchester. Interment is Friday, 11:15 AM at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. In lieu of flowers please make donations to . For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 5, 2019