Rita Marie Koeppel
Red Bank - Rita Marie Koeppel, 89, of Red Bank passed away on Monday June 10, 2019. Rita was born in Windau, Switzerland on January 5, 1930.
She is predeceased by her husband, Robert, and her youngest son, Peter.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Alberse and Susan Foy and her sons Robert Koeppel Jr and Stephen Koeppel.
Also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Ministero, Amy Nahhas and Petra Lopez.
Rita was an artist, avid gardener, baker and chef. All her knew her loved her food, her flowers, and her stories.
A longtime resident of Bogota NJ where she raised her family, she then spent 14 years enjoying the sunshine of Lake Elsinore, California. After missing their family, Rita and Rob moved back to Freehold for the last 20 years.
Visitation will be Sunday, June 16, at Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold from 2-6 pm. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, June 17, at St Rose of Lima Church, Freehold at 11:15 am followed by burial at Brigadier Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 12, 2019