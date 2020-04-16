|
|
Rita Molino
Freehold - Rita M. Molino Family Matriarch passes away at 95
Rita M. Molino, the youngest of four children, born to Steve and Mary DeRosa of Brooklyn, NY was called to Heaven on April 14, 2020 at her home in Freehold, NJ. Rita was a graduate of Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn, NY and was an executive secretary until she married in 1953. She was a soloist in the choir at Regina Pacis Votive Shrine in Brooklyn, NY until she relocated to Freehold, NJ and became a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church. Besides the joy of singing Rita was truly artistic. Her beautiful needlepoints were amazing to behold. In addition,she loved knitting, crocheting, and making stained glass. Rita was a feisty red head who was an eternal optimist, a champion of the less fortunate and an example of what it meant to live life as a true Catholic. We were inspired by her strength, determination and joyful spirit.
There was no greater love that Rita had then the love for her family. Rita was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Molino and a dear sister to the late Joseph, Salvatore and Rachel DeRosa and adoring niece of the late Phyllis DeRosa. Rita was a loving and devoted mother to Mary Molino of Brooklyn, NY, Dolores Mingione and her husband Lee Mingione of Hazlet, NJ, Amy Pagano and husband Nicholas Pagano of Freehold, NJ, Phyllis Hoyt and husband Robert E. Hoyt Jr of Freehold, NJ and Stephen Molino and wife Julie of Brooklyn, NY. Cherished grandmother of Michael Dulsky, Dominick Mingione, Noelle Mingione and partner Daniel Casal, Nicholas Pagano, Gabrielle Pagano and Brandon Pagano, Phylicia Hoyt and husband Henry Surgent, Robert E. Hoyt, III and fiance Nicole Colasanto, Alyson Hoyt and fiance William Mitchell, Molly Molino and husband Jack Kelly, Rebecca Molino, Zachary Molino and Hannah Molino. Beloved great grandmother to Lucas Mingione-Casal. She was looking forward to the birth of her first great granddaughter. Rita is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Due to the current health crisis there will be a private burial service at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery under the direction of Freeman Funeral Homes, Freehold, NJ. Please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or send condolences to the family. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to at or the Nicole's Heart Foundation at [email protected] A memorial service will be planned later this year to celebrate Rita's life once it is safe to host such gatherings.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020