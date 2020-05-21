Rita Perkins
Rita Perkins, 93, formerly of Colonia, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born to Bernard and Sylvia Malone in Bronx, New York, where she lived throughout her childhood. She met her husband, James Perkins, while working for Intaglio Printing as a billing clerk.
They married on July 24, 1948. Jim and Rita lived in River Edge, New Jersey before moving to Colonia and starting a family. Rita worked as a secretary for 25 years at Colonia Middle School in the Woodbridge Township School District. Here she met many of her closest friends. Rita loved to relax in her patio and listen to the sounds of nature. She enjoyed the music of Frank Sinatra, playing the slots in Atlantic City, and taking long walks. She could spend countless hours conversing with her friends and family.
Rita is predeceased by her parents, husband James, sister Racine, son Jay, and son-in-law John Kanabrocki. Rita will be sorely missed by her daughter Debbie Kanabrocki, granddaughter Danielle McConnell and husband Riley, great grandchildren Levi and Maci, sister Peggy Hirsch, as well as her wonderful friends who are more like family.
Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Rita's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, a charity close to Rita's heart.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020.