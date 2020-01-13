|
Rita Sara Goodman
Manalapan - Rita Sara Goodman died Sunday, January 12, 2020 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold. She was 76.
Born in Savannah, GA on May 25, 1943, she resided in Brooklyn before settling in Manalapan in 1968.
Rita began work as a secretary for a chain of retail stores and worked her way up to become the Advertising Director, for which she won many awards for advertising women's clothing.
After moving to New Jersey with her husband, Bob, in 1968, she stayed home to raise her daughter, Rory, before rejoining the workforce in real estate. Rita was also on a number of boards, including the Monmouth County Department of Transportation and the Elderly and Disabled Community. She was the past President of the Jewish Family & Children Services, past President of ORT, and a member of Hadassah. Rita also has a national award in her name dedicated to the advancement of research for Multiple Sclerosis.
Surviving are her loving husband of 55 years, Bob; a daughter, Rory Batzar and her husband Seth; and 2 granddaughters: Alex & Leigh.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 9AM at Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels, 44 Wilson Avenue, Manalapan. Interment will immediately follow at Floral Park Cemetery, South Brunswick.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020