Brick - Rita (Smith, James, Pomaro) Skirchak, age 78, passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 at Sunnyside Manor Skilled Nursing, Wall, NJ, after many years of health issues. She was born in Bayonne and moved to Brick, NJ when she was four years old and spent her whole life living in the surrounding area.
Rita had various jobs, most recently working as a receptionist at Nucci's Hair Salon. She enjoyed going to Atlantic City and metal detecting with her husband Andrew.
She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rita Smith, her second husband, Philip Pomaro and her third husband Andrew.
Surviving Rita are her children, Debra and her husband Robert Del Prete, Jeffrey and his wife Denise James, and Thomas Pomaro and his partner Dina Gordon; step children, Philip and his wife Luann Pomaro, Michelle and her husband Robert Hewson, and Andrea Chiarelli; 2 brothers, Richard and his wife Carolie Smith and Edward and his wife Deborah Smith; grandchildren, Robert and his wife Theresa, Steven and his wife Danielle, Nicholas, Kevin and his wife Ashley, Christopher and his wife Kate, Timothy and his wife Vanessa, Conner, Tina, Philip III and his wife Tricia, Crystal, Nick, and Corey; 20 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; Rita's first husband Charles James; ex-sister in law, Madalenne Smith; she is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and Lennon Cousins.
Relatives and friends can visit Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy 88 Brick, NJ 08724 on August 13, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm. A religious service will be celebrated Tuesday at 7pm. Cremation will be private. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Rita's name to , stjude.org/memorial.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 12, 2019