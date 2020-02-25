|
Rita V. Kearney, 79, of Cedar Glen West, Manchester Twp. passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Community Medical Center, Toms River. Rita worked in the customer service department at Mikasa Co., Secaucus before retiring in 2012. Born and raised in Jersey City, she resided in Greeley, PA before moving to Manchester Twp. in 2013. Rita was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst and was a member of the Cedar Glen West Bowling League. Rita was predeceased by her husband Robert in 2011, her son Timothy in 2009 and her sister Jacqueline Meehan in 1986. Rita is survived by her son Robert and his wife, Diane of North Arlington, her daughter Deborah Kearney and her partner, Juliana Leppard of Union, her daughter-in-law Michele Kearney of Port Monmouth, 2 brothers John Nickerson of Manchester Twp., Eugene Nickerson of Sligo, PA, 2 sisters Mary and Edwardine Nickerson both of Manchester Twp., 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, & great nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 9am Saturday, February 29th at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020