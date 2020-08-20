Rita W. CeresHolmdel - Rita W. Ceres, 91, of Holmdel passed away at her home on Tuesday evening, August 18, 2020.She was born in South Amboy and moved to Holmdel in 1964 where she remained a longtime resident.Rita attended Katharine Gibbs School and worked as a secretary until her marriage to her husband, Gerald V. Ceres, in 1951. She was a caring and loving wife, mom, and grandmother. She worked by her husband's side operating Gerrit Acres Nursery in Holmdel. Rita loved all animals but had a special love for her many cats who wandered into her life, especially Mittens.Rita was a parishioner and choir member of the Church of St. Catharine in Holmdel for 40 years. Rita and her husband, who was President, were also members of the Holmdel Historical Society. She had a love for Antiques and maintained a booth at the Red Bank Antique Center for years.She was predeceased by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, Gerald V. Ceres in 2012, and grandson Gerald V. Ceres III, her brother Vincent Weber, and her sister Jean Weber.Surviving are her sons Gerald V. Ceres Jr. and wife Bonnie of Farmingdale, Mark V. Ceres and wife Mary of Lebanon, Bruce V. Ceres of Lincroft, her daughters Lisa C. Catapano and husband Steven of Toms River, Cynthia Ceres-Cutrona and husband Marc of Hazlet, her grandchildren Brian, Katlin, Kimberly, Kristina, and Marc Jr., great grandson Julian, as well as her devoted caregiver and friend, Zoia.Visitation will be on Sunday August 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:00 PM at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Monday August 24th at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Interment will follow at the Holmdel Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Purrfect Cat Catchers, Checks payable to JBPCC P.O. Box 143, Morganville, NJ 07751.All current health restrictions apply.