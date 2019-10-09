Services
Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals
412 Main Street
Toms River, NJ 08753
(732) 349-1922
Rita Zappone

Toms River - Rita Zappone (Nee Winsheimer), 88, of Toms River, passed away on October 7, 2019. She is a long-time member of the Eastern Star (Minnehaha Chapter #227), and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Toms River. Rita was also a Volunteer at the Lighthouse for Community Medical Center making quilts and afghans.

Rita is predeceased by her husband Anthony "Pete" Zappone in 2009. She is survived by her daughters; Linda and her husband Don, and Rita, and her son Bill. She is also survived by her 6 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at "The Family Owned" Carmona-Bolen Home for Funerals located on 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ 08753. A service will be held 11am, Saturday October 12, 2019 at the funeral home followed by burial at Ocean County Memorial Park located in Toms River, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Vitas Hospice in Rita's name to:www.vitascommunityconnection.org

Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
