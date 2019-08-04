|
|
Rob Moir
Brewster, MA - Rob Moir, 79, of Brewster MA, formerly of Fair Haven, NJ passed on July 27, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Barbara and Lynn, his niece Stephanie, his beloved wife Margaret, his children Naomi and Max, his son-in-law Moses, and three beautiful grandsons.
His life made a difference in a wounded world. He cared for the "other" as he cared for his family and friends. From his earliest years as a member of "the Catholic Underground" to his work organizing for the United Farm Workers. From his Civil Rights activism to his protests of the Vietnam War. From his pursuit of academic honesty in the classroom to his leadership in the New Jersey Teachers Union and the National Education Association, Rob was a man of character and courage. Rob taught History at Rumson Fair Haven Regional High School for 39 years, where he co-founded the Rumson Fair Haven School Employees Association and was its president until shortly before his retirement in 2001. He was a brilliant historian who never tired of encouraging his students to appreciate history—it's nobility and its failures. He was admired by many and was a mentor to students and teachers alike. Rob remained a staunch defender of human rights and a leader in many peace and justice movements until Alzheimers Disease disabled his keen intellect. It never dimmed his caring heart.
Donations in Rob's memory may be made out to The Alzheimers Family Support Center, 2095 Main Street, Brewster, MA. or to the Rosenberg Fund for Children, which supports children of targeted activists.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 4, 2019