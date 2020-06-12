Robert A. AlbertBerkeley - Robert A. Albert, age 87, of Berkeley, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Robert resided in Lacey Township and was the Superintendent of the Lacey Township Department of Public Works. He retired in 1986 and moved to Rotonda West Florida. In 2014, he moved back to Berkeley Township to be closer to his family. He served proudly in the US Army during Korea, 701 1st Armored Infantry. He was also a lifetime member of the Lacey Elks Lodge #2518. Bob enjoyed boating and camping with friends for many years. He was an amazing father and husband. He had a way of making friends everywhere he went. He will be remembered for having a heart of gold.Robert is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Mary E. (nee Williams), his devoted children; Robert and his wife Vicki, Thomas and his wife Suzanne, John and his wife Sue, (his girls) Jennifer Iapicco and her husband Gerard and Amy Leiber. Pop cherished his fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.A Memorial Gathering will be announced at a later date. Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River is in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Deborah Heart and Lung Center, 200 Trenton Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 or Juvenile Diabetes, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281 in Robert's Memory.