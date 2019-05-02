|
|
Dr. Robert A. Censullo
Point Pleasant - Dr. Robert A. Censullo (Doctor Bob), age 78, of Pt. Pleasant died April 30, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center after a brief illness. Bob was born in Jersey City, NJ on August 6, 1940 to the late Frederick and Louise Censullo. Bob and Judy resided in Lincoln Park and summered in Pt. Pleasant for 15 years until moving their permanently 16 years ago. A 1958 graduate of Emerson High School, Bob went on to continue his education after serving in the US Army. He graduated in 1966 from Jersey City State College with a bachelor's degree in education, and in 1986 obtained his Doctorate in Education from Nova University, Ft. Lauderdale, where he was the recipient of the Kathleen Cooper Wright School Improvement award as part of his Doctoral studies. During his career as a teacher and principal, Bob impacted many young lives. He began his teaching career with Lower Dauphin Junior High School, Hummelstown, PA; later working for the Ridgefield Park school district as Principal and Assistant Superintendent, Rochelle Park as Superintendent of schools and retiring as the Principal of Harrison High School in 1994. After his retirement Bob briefly worked for the Hudson County School of Technology, Jersey City. During his leisure time Bob enjoyed playing the piano and listening to Frank Sinatra. He valued the music loving circle of friends that he and Judy made dining and dancing every Friday night at Villa Vittoria in Brick, NJ for the last 15 years.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Frederick Censullo, II. and by his sister Joan Censullo Cardinale. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Judith "Judy" May (Bosnich) Censullo, two beloved sons, Christopher Robert Censullo and Matthew Paul Censullo.
The family will receive relatives and friends for Visitation on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88 Brick, NJ. The funeral home prayer service will take place Saturday, 9:30 AM, followed by the Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bob's memory to by visiting . Condolences may be sent to www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 2, 2019