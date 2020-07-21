Robert A. Guzinski
Wall Twp. - Robert (Bob) A. Guzinski, 82, passed away peacefully at home July 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Robert was born in Coaldale, PA. After graduating from Coaldale High School he moved to New Jersey with his family. Pursuing a career in auto body repair he worked 24 years for Fahoury Brothers in Neptune repairing cars and eventually advancing to management and retired from Ryan's Auto Body in Ocean Township after working there for 14 years. When he wasn't working you could catch him enjoying football as an avid Eagles fan, playing poker with "the guys", spending time with his grandchildren, or working in the yard.
Bob is predeceased by his mother, Margaret (Mehefko) Guzinsky, his step father, Jerry Guzinski, mother-in-law, Marion Burlingame, and his brother-in-law, Louis Burlingame.
He is survived by his loving, and devoted wife of 42 years, Jananne (Burlingame) Guzinski, daughter Janelle Lee and husband Patrick of Brick, his son Louis and spouse Laura of Ceder Grove, son and stepsons from a previous marriage, Robert Guzinski Jr., Matthew and Peter Califiore, brother, Jerry Guzinsky of Vineland, sister, Margaret Stevens of Howell, brother in law, Dennis Burlingame of Neptune City, grandchildren Vanessa, Patrick, and Colin Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was a devoted husband, Father, Pop Pop, brother and friend. He loved with his whole heart and will be missed by many.
In following with Bob's wishes he will have a private cremation and a Celebration of Life at a later date. For further information and to leave a condolence, please visit; www.jerseyshorecremation.com