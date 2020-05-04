Robert (Bob) A. Hunziker
Tuckerton - Robert (Bob) A. Hunziker 76 went home to be with the Lord in Tuckerton, NJ on May 2, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Bob was born to the late John E. and Anna Hunziker in Philadelphia, PA. He graduated from Father Judge High School and went on to serve as a medic in the United States Army and returned home with an honorable discharge. Bob was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #19.
After retirement from sheet metal work Bob took up a hobby of building custom fishing rods, repairing reels and creating other items to catch fish. He was known as "Bob the Rodman."
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John Hunziker, his sister, Doris Kowalewski, Brother - in - Law, Frank Kowalewski.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy, his beloved stepchildren, Jonathan Turcol, Terra Turcol and Lisa Ferketich (John), his grandsons, John Ferketich and Jordan Clarke. His God-Son, Frank Kowalewski (Karen) his sister, Barbara Streit ( Jerry) his Brother in laws, James Whitesel (Donna), Dennis Whitesel
(Patti)and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.
Bob lived his life on his terms and with loyalty and integrity. He loved his family and was proud to serve in the military and to be a member of Local #19.
He was thoughtful and cared deeply about his family and friends. From time to time during his years of commuting he would find a cat along the road and bring it home where it would be safe.
Bob enjoyed watching television, the Eagles, the Florida Keys, flannel shirts, and staying home. He lived his life simply and on his terms. During his lengthy illness, he faced every challenge with bravery and trust in his medical team. Dr. Walter Miller, and the wonderful group at his office, and Dr. Gary Vigilante.
Bob will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We will miss his sense of humor, his laughter, and famous sayings like "to be perfectly honest with you" advice. He was a wonderful husband who remembered every birthday and anniversary.
A get together of remembrance will be held later due to COVID-19. Donations can be made in his honor to the Disabled American Veterans Charity. Arrangements by Wood Funeral Home, 134 East Main St., Tuckerton, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times from May 4 to May 7, 2020.