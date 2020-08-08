Robert A. Pizanie
Howell - Robert A. Pizanie, 74, of Howell passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. He was born in New York City, raised in Teaneck, NJ, lived in Jackson and moved to Howell 37 years ago. Bob was a Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He earned the Vietnam Service Medal with one bronze star, National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon with one bronze star, and the Vietnam Campaign medal aboard the USS Oriskany CVA 34. Bob retired from Nestlé USA after 26 years. He fulfilled his lifetime dream of world travel and enjoyed many great trips with his wife Laura. Bob especially loved being on the water and took numerous one and two month cruises. One of the more recent trips was from Los Angeles to Australia. These trips included going to places such as Alaska, Brazil, Tahiti, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian Countries, Iceland, Russia and many more. He and his wife also traveled throughout Europe and the United States. Bob enjoyed playing poker with friends and playing slots in Atlantic City.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Louise (Caschetta) Pizanie; and his sister, Carol Cornwell. Bob is survived by his wife of 37 years, Laura Chessare-Pizanie of Howell; siblings, Joseph Pizanie of Lakewood, Richard Pizanie of Toms River, James Pizanie of Ramsey, and William Pizanie and his wife, Kathy of Bushkill Falls, PA; his children, Rob Pizanie and Lisa Hall; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, 100 Elton-Adelphia Road (Route 524), Freehold Township on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Interment will take place at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown at a later date. For the safety of the public and our staff, we are asking everyone to help us adhere to the CDC guidelines. Facemasks will be required. All arrangements are under the direction of the Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For those who desire, memorial contributions in Robert's name may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or to the Howell Township First Aid Squad, 16 Kent Road, Howell Township, NJ 07731. For information or to leave condolence messages to the family, please visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com