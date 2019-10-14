|
|
Robert A. Stulb
Middletown - Robert A. Stulb, 91, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2019 after enduring many years with Alzheimer's. Bob was born on November 12, 1927 and was raised in the Greenville Section of Jersey City. He was the son of Joseph Albert Stulb, Sr. and Gabrielle Ahlbach Stulb. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Margaret (Peg) O'Neill, his siblings Marguerite Loftus, Reverend Joseph Stulb, and Therese Kuhles. During his lifetime, he resided in Maywood, Hillsdale, Cherry Hill, and for the last 50 years in Middletown, NJ. He is survived by two daughters - Barbara Stulb-Heffner, husband Jerry Heffner (Beach Haven) and Peggy Mack (Middletown), Tom D'Arcangelis and four grandchildren, Sarah and Luke Heffner and Kyle and Brian Mack.
Bob enjoyed his employment at NJ Bell/Bell Atlantic for 40 years. He started as a coin box collector, moved into sales, worked on corporate staff and held different management positions throughout the state. Many people came to him for professional and technical assistance. Bob enjoyed travel, golf, reading, crossword puzzles and keeping busy. Spending time with family and helping others was an important part of his life.
He was an active member of Saint Mary, Mother of God Parish, Middletown, NJ. Bob was well known there as he ran the annual church fair for many years and was an actively involved parishioner. Bob received the New Jersey Bell Good Citizen Award for his many community service efforts. He was a member of the H.G. McCully Downstate Chapter of the Telephone Pioneers and volunteered at Riverview Medical Center. He also served his country as a member of the 104th Armored Engineers Battalion in the New Jersey National Guard, based in Teaneck.
Bob was an Honorary Life Member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a Former District Deputy and Past Grand Knight of the Red Bank Council #3187 where he achieved the 4th Degree. He was a Past Faithful Navigator of the Bishop McFaul Assembly #646. Bob joined the K of C when he was in high school, and it became an integral part of his life. This organization became the core of his strong faith and life-long service for God to others.
The family is most grateful for his compassionate caregivers Jennifer, Debbie, and Ann for their many years of dedicated service and for his daughter Peggy, whose caregiving enabled him to remain at his home throughout his illness.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. On Thursday, there will be a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, a donation in his name may be made to the Knights of Columbus Red Bank Council #3187, 200 Fair Haven Rd., Fair Haven, NJ 07704. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019