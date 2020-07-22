Robert A. Warwick
Middletown - Robert A. Warwick, 75, of Middletown NJ, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by those who loved him most.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Kenneth Warwick Jr., and his sister Barbara Patterson. Left behind to grieve are his wife Beverly; son Ronald Warwick and wife Mary; his daughter Kimberly Rajner and husband Brandon; daughter Lauren Warwick and fiance Desmond Dahill; and his granddaughters Emily and Olivia Rajner. He also leaves behind two faithful companions, Jaxx and Gilly.
Bob was very active in the dog community. He and his black lab, Rudy, were a dynamic duo at frisbee events and traveled to many competitions and charity events throughout the Northeast. Together they visited nursing homes, supported animal rescues, performed at local schools, and even received nationwide attention on NBC's Weekend Today In New York show. When Rudy was no longer able to perform, Bob partnered with Rudy's son, Tyronne. It brings comfort to know that Bob has been reunited with his four-legged friends and is once again throwing frisbees.
Bob will be remembered for his fun spirit, his quick wit that was sure to bring a laugh, and his loving nature which embraced not only family and friends but any dog in his care as well.
Service is private and a memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Brookline Labrador Retriever Rescue (https://brooklinelabrescue.org/get-involved/donate/
).