Robert A. Witkowski
Lakewood - Witkowski, Robert A, 88 of Lakewood, N.J. and formerly of Colts neck passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020. He was born to the late John and Margaret Witkowski in Brooklyn, N.Y. and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Robert moved to N.J. to raise his family and work for the U.S. Government as a supervisor at Fort Monmouth in Eatontown, N.J. Robert had a strong interest in flying and trains. He enjoyed driving and shopping in PA., but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Robert is predeceased by his wife of 20 years, Florence and a grandson, Max. He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Edward ( Regina ), Richard ( Jeanette ) and James ( Robin ); five grandchildren, Raymond, Gregory, Lauren, Jonathan and Robert; a brother and his wife, John ( Anna ) a loving companion, Suzanne and her children and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Friday January 31, 2020 from 3-7 PM and a prayer service on Saturday February 1, 2020 at 9:30 AM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. Interment to follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020