Services
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
(732) 291-0010
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Posten's Funeral Home
59 E Lincoln Ave
Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes RC Church
Atlantic Highlands, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Adams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Adams Obituary
Robert Adams

Trussville, AL - Mr. Robert Adams, 93 of Trussville, Alabama and formerly of Atlantic Highlands passed peacefully in his sleep on March 9, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn and spent most of his life in Atlantic Highlands, before spending the last three years in Trussville, Alabama.

Mr. Adams was a self-employed master furniture refinisher and repairman. He served in the US Navy in both World War 2 and the Korean War. He was an avid pool player well into his nineties.

Robert was a loving husband and father. He touched countless lives with his wit, charm, and never at a loss for words.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Marie Adams; brother Arthur Adams; parents , George Adams and Margaret Young Adams; his step-father Frank Rutter; his second wife Helen Maloney; and his lady friend Ann Wojciki. He is survived by his sons, James, Robert, John, Timothy and Christopher; grandchildren Ashley, Samantha, Bobby and Ronny; and daughters-in-law, Joanne, Veronica and Janice.

Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands on Wednesday, 6 - 8 PM and attend a Mass of Remembrance at St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now