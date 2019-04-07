|
Robert Adams
Trussville, AL - Mr. Robert Adams, 93 of Trussville, Alabama and formerly of Atlantic Highlands passed peacefully in his sleep on March 9, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn and spent most of his life in Atlantic Highlands, before spending the last three years in Trussville, Alabama.
Mr. Adams was a self-employed master furniture refinisher and repairman. He served in the US Navy in both World War 2 and the Korean War. He was an avid pool player well into his nineties.
Robert was a loving husband and father. He touched countless lives with his wit, charm, and never at a loss for words.
Mr. Adams was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Marie Adams; brother Arthur Adams; parents , George Adams and Margaret Young Adams; his step-father Frank Rutter; his second wife Helen Maloney; and his lady friend Ann Wojciki. He is survived by his sons, James, Robert, John, Timothy and Christopher; grandchildren Ashley, Samantha, Bobby and Ronny; and daughters-in-law, Joanne, Veronica and Janice.
Relatives & friends are invited to call at Posten's Funeral Home, 59 E. Lincoln Ave. Atlantic Highlands on Wednesday, 6 - 8 PM and attend a Mass of Remembrance at St. Agnes RC Church, Atlantic Highlands on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown, NJ
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 7, 2019