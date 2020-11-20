Robert Alan Capestro



Pampanga, Philippines - Robert "Bob" Alan Capestro, 62, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Born in New Jersey, Bob relocated to California in the 1980's before retiring to the Philippines several years ago.



Bob grew up in Wayside, New Jersey, and graduated from Ocean Township High School in 1976. Bob had many careers throughout his life, including welding, restaurant management, and tractor-trailer driver. He made a home for himself in the Philippines and was immensely proud of his family, taking great joy in teaching his step-daughter, Princess, to read English.



Bob is preceded in death by his father, Jack Capestro, and mother, Helen Condra Capestro. He leaves behind his wife, Evelyn Capestro, and their two young daughters, Princess and Precious; his mother, Jacqueline Capestro; and his sisters, Teresa Capestro, Sheryl Charpie and her husband, Wayne, and Melissa Capestro. In addition, Bob is survived by a niece and two nephews.



Services will be private.









