Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
(732) 681-4455
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Johnson-McGinley Funeral Home
2652 HWY 138
Wall, NJ 07719
Robert Alden Patterson Jr.

Robert Alden Patterson Jr. Obituary
Robert Alden Patterson, Jr.

Avon - Robert Alden Patterson Jr., 78 formally of Avon, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home. He was born in Neptune and lived in Avon before moving to Eatontown. He was the owner and operator of the Avon Sunoco & later Bob's Avon Auto Repair for 40 years. After retirement, he worked at EZ Ride in Eatontown. The family would like to thank them for their support.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert and Gertrude Patterson.

He is survived by his three daughters and their husbands; Carol & James Kotsines of Oakhurst, Kristin & Martin Klein of Manahawkin and Jill & John Guidice of Barnegat. He also leaves his long time companion; Julia McKenna, brother William Patterson.

His beloved grandchildren; Jamie & her fiancé Michael, Eric, Jake, Jake and Sophia.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a Memorial Visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9pm at the Johnson McGinley Funeral Home 2652 Hwy 138, Wall. Internment Private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
